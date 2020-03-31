|
|
Robert Lee Graham, 69, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Saturday, March 28th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. He was the strongest, most hard working man anyone could have ever known. Bob made friends everywhere he went and had the kindest heart. He would do anything for anyone if he could, always putting himself last. Bob would tell the funniest jokes and had the craziest stories to tell about his life. He was respected by everyone and had a smile that could light up any room. Bob had the biggest hugs and when you hugged him you could feel how much he loved you. He was an outstanding husband, father and grandfather as well as the best brother, uncle, in-law and friend anyone could have asked for. Bob was always the happiest when he was around his family, especially his grandkids, or telling stories about things they had done. This world lost an amazing man too soon and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him will always have a piece missing from their heart. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clark Edward Graham & Anna Harper (nee. Soard) and brother, Clark Graham. He is survived by his loving wife, Supranee Graham (nee. Gomolpaing); son, Kimlee (Samantha Stephens) Graham; 4 grandchildren, Trevor & Peyton Graham and Dylan & Colton Stephens; 4 brothers, William, Daniel, David & James Graham and sisters, Barbara Girdler, Josephine Dean and Betty & Mary Graham. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020