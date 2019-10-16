|
Robert Lee Morgan
Colerain Twp. - Age 83, passed away October 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Peggy Ann Morgan (nee Chamberlain), father of Robert (Wendy) Morgan II and Pam (the late Roger) Lucas, grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd, Ross, Ohio on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9AM until time of service at 11AM. Memorials can be made to . www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019