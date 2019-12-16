|
|
Robert "Bob" Lee Orcutt
Florence - Robert "Bob" Orcutt, 57, of Florence, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He is survived by his son, Cory Orcutt; siblings, Jim (Kim) Orcutt, Dan (Sandy) Orcutt, Sheila (Steve) Clymer, Tom Orcutt, Tim (Tami) Orcutt and Missy (Darrell) Underwood; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 20 from 4-6PM with a memorial service following at 6PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Salvation Army 114 E. Central Parkway Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019