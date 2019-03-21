|
Robert Leo Hils
Crestview Hills - Robert L. Hils, 89 years of age, was welcomed into Eternal Life on Friday, March 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nelma J. Hils, his children, Catherine Marie Schack (Tim), Linda Hafele (Dale), Douglas Hils (Amanda), Michael Hils (Beth), and Mark Hils (Lisa). He was the proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 8. Robert served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 44 years from the Baldwin Piano and Organ Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, playing the piano, fishing, golfing, and watching sports. He will be remembered for his love and faithful devotion to God and his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care , Northern KY office, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 (please earmark funds for durable medical equipment), or The Congregation of Divine Providence , Holy Family Home, 5300 Saint Anne Dr, Melbourne, KY, 41059. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019