Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry Church
3813 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hils
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leo Hils

Obituary Condolences

Robert Leo Hils Obituary
Robert Leo Hils

Crestview Hills - Robert L. Hils, 89 years of age, was welcomed into Eternal Life on Friday, March 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Nelma J. Hils, his children, Catherine Marie Schack (Tim), Linda Hafele (Dale), Douglas Hils (Amanda), Michael Hils (Beth), and Mark Hils (Lisa). He was the proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 8. Robert served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 44 years from the Baldwin Piano and Organ Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, playing the piano, fishing, golfing, and watching sports. He will be remembered for his love and faithful devotion to God and his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Henry Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care , Northern KY office, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 (please earmark funds for durable medical equipment), or The Congregation of Divine Providence , Holy Family Home, 5300 Saint Anne Dr, Melbourne, KY, 41059. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now