Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Ft. Thomas - Robert "Les" Leslie Murray Sr., 83, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on April 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Ft.Thomas, KY. Les was a Mechanical Engineer with Dover Corp. OPW Division where he developed several patents for gas pumps. Les was the Past Master of the Henry Barnes Masonic Lodge # 607 F & AM in Dayton, and he was a Firefighter with the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department. Les loved sports, in his younger years he played football, basketball, and baseball, and he played softball well into his sixties. Les loved his grandchildren and he loved watching their sports activities. Les is survived by his wife, Clara (Leisring) Murray, his sons, Robert Leslie (Angie) Murray, Jr., and Johnathan A. (Carrie) Murray, his daughter Renee (Jeff) Rust, and his sisters, Pat Noe, Marcia Murray, and Margaret Harlar. Les is also survived by his grandchildren, Quentin, Cameron, Brady, Chase, Kyle, Kendall, Abby, and Brandon. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Fire Department prayers and Masonic services will take place at 12:30 pm. at the funeral home. Funeral Ceremony will be held 1:00 pm Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Dobbling Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019
