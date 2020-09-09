Robert Lewis Trump
Crestview Hills - Robert Lewis Trump, 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He enjoyed all sports and was a sports enthusiast. Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Milton and Patricia Trump and his sister: Teresa Ann Trump. He is survived by his sister: Bianca (John) Wellbrock; niece: Lisa (Carl) Dieso;
great-nephew: Max Dieso and great-niece: Isabella Dieso. Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be private for family only. Entombment: St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to Kenton County Animal Services, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky 41017. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, Kentucky is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
.