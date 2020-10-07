1/1
Robert Lonneman
Robert Lonneman

Edgewood - Robert "Bob" H. Lonneman, Jr., age 81, of Edgewood, KY passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Bob proudly served our country as a member of the United States Army Air Corps. He was stationed in Montana where he served as a mechanic working primarily on B-52 bombers. Bob also served as the Chief of the Southern Hills Fire Department from 1969-1970. He enjoyed a long and successful career in the manufacture and sale of machine tooling components. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Worlow (Dave) and Kendra Schilffarth (Stephen); sister, Rita Becker (Richard); grandchildren, Jennifer Miosi (Alexander), Jessica Tamir (Benjamin), Annie Gillingham (Thomas), Marly Goldberg, Kayla Schilffarth and Skylar Schilffarth; great-grandchildren, A.J. Miosi, Austen Miosi and Abigail Tamir; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Donna Joyce Lonneman (nee Crain); son, Joseph Noel Lonneman (Linda); grandson, Joseph "Joey" Robert Lonneman; sister, Judith Hegener; brother, Paul Lonneman. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mother of God Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mother of God Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
