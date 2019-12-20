Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Morning Pointe Assisted Living
9650 Leyland Drive
Collegedale, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis Schardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis Schardt Obituary
Robert Louis Schardt

Robert Louis Schardt, 84, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, passed away December 15, 2019. Formerly of Cincinnati and Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Schardt. He leaves behind their children Judi (Scott) Reynolds, Debbie (Curt) Gwaltney, and Jeff (Stephanie) Schardt; and grandchildren Addi, Kati, and Gavin Reynolds; Ian (Stephanie), Erin, Peyton, and Maren Gwaltney; and Blaze Schardt.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living, 9650 Leyland Drive, Collegedale, TN. Contributions may be made to the University of Cincinnati Cooperative Education Innovation Fund, the University of Cincinnati Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering Education Development Fund, the American Diabetes Association, or Hearth Hospice of Chattanooga, TN.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home - 601 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415, (423) 877-3524 Lanefh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -