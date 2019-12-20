|
|
Robert Louis Schardt
Robert Louis Schardt, 84, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, passed away December 15, 2019. Formerly of Cincinnati and Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Schardt. He leaves behind their children Judi (Scott) Reynolds, Debbie (Curt) Gwaltney, and Jeff (Stephanie) Schardt; and grandchildren Addi, Kati, and Gavin Reynolds; Ian (Stephanie), Erin, Peyton, and Maren Gwaltney; and Blaze Schardt.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living, 9650 Leyland Drive, Collegedale, TN. Contributions may be made to the University of Cincinnati Cooperative Education Innovation Fund, the University of Cincinnati Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering Education Development Fund, the American Diabetes Association, or Hearth Hospice of Chattanooga, TN.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home - 601 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415, (423) 877-3524 Lanefh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019