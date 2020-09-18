1/1
Robert Lucas "Bob" Bradley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Lucas Bradley

Goshen - Robert "Bob" Lucas Bradley of Goshen, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 68 years to Marilyn Gail (nee Burton) Bradley. Loving father of Lynn (Ron Baird) Couch, Lisa (Charles) Anderson, Luanna Heist, Robert (XiaoYa) Bradley II, Laura (Tim) Dennison and the late Randall Bradley. Proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Edith Hornsby, John Bradley and the late Mildred Jacobs, Jewel Tarvin, Hattie Perry, Ken, Harry and Dale Bradley. Cherished son of the late William Lucas and Annie Belle (nee Kiser) Bradley. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 12 Noon at Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church, 10198 St. Rt. 132, Pleasant Plain, where friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of service. Interment with military honors, Goshen Cemetery, Goshen. Memorial donations may be made to the Goshen Alumni Association, PO Box 113, Goshen, OH 45122.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Goshen Twp.-Milford-Batavia Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved