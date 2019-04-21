Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. William Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. William Church
Robert M. "Robe" Zwick

Robert M. "Robe" Zwick Obituary
Robert M. "Robe" Zwick

Cincinnati - Robert M. "Robe" beloved husband of the late Dolores "Dee" (Nee: Moulthroup) Zwick. Devoted father of the late Thomas Zwick. Loving uncle of John and Michael Zwick and Marc and Anthony Knoll. Dear cousin of Dave Zwick. Cherished friend of Jack and Linda Langlitz and members of the Brannon and Spahr families among many others. Bob passed away on Apr. 18th, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will be held on Weds. Apr. 24th at St. William Church from 10:30am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. If so desired, Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St, 45205. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
