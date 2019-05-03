Services
St Joseph Church
2470 Lorraine Ct
Crescent Springs, KY 41017
Memorial Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2470 Lorraine Court
Crescent Spring, OH
Robert "Bob" Maurice Fugazzi, 87, of Crescent Springs, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Covington, KY, on April 25, 1932, he was the son of the late Louis and Dora Fugazzi. Bob proudly served his country in U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a Sato Manager for TWA, retiring with over 35 years of service. Bob was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Sierra Club. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. Bob loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son: Robert A. Fugazzi and brother: John Fugazzi. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years: Beverly Fugazzi; sons: James (Nikki) Naïve and Nathan (Lisa) Naïve; sister; Alice Silvestri; grandchildren: Ashley, Jordan, Reagan, Tony, Tyler, David and Dylan; great-grandchildren: Riley, Reese, Avery, Reid, Rylee and Paisley and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Spring, KY 41017. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to at StJude.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 3, 2019
