Robert Melvin Kinser



Melbourne - Robert "Melvin" Kinser (86) died peacefully on September 22, 2020 at Baptist Life Community after a valiant battle with cancer. To Melvin, patriotism was a way of life. He was a Korean War veteran, having served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was proud to serve veterans through his local VFW, participating in honor guard ceremonies while his health permitted. As a Mason, Melvin was honored to be Past Grand Chaplain of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky. He was active in lodges including Covington, Burlington, Hebron, and Petersburg. Melvin's working days were spent as an over-the-road truck driver. He would spend countless hours watching UK sports, working on vehicles, his house, and his yard. Melvin was born on September 13, 1934 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Chester N. Kinser and Retha Mae Harris. He was preceded in death by his wife Billie Jean Griffis (2005) and son Robert "Bob" Kinser (2019). Siblings who have passed include sisters Ruth Kinser, Jan Hess, Dean Brock, and Carol Conley. Melvin is survived by his daughter Jackie (Rod); granddaughters Catherine Anne and Emily Christine; numerous special nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brothers Harry Kinser and Don Kinser and sister Doris Sullivan. Funeral visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Catchen & Sons, Erlanger, with service to follow. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.









