Robert Montgomery



Crescent Springs - Robert Montgomery, age 94, of Crescent Springs, KY passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born a triplet in 1924 to his parents, William and Josephine Montgomery, in Detroit, MI. Robert bravely served our country as a member of the United States Army during WWII. After his years in the service he began a 37 year career as an electrician working for Ford Automotive Company. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Carol Shields Montgomery; children, Robert Montgomery, David (Kathy) Montgomery and Myra Lee; 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Montgomery; sister, Jane Hoctor; brothers, William Montgomery, Dick Montgomery, Jack Montgomery, Pat Montgomery and Harold Montgomery. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs, KY) beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Spring Grove Cemetery (Cincinnati, OH). In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to Cincinnati Children's Hospital PO Box 5202 Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019