1/
Robert "Bob" Moss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Moss

Loveland - Robert "Bob" Moss. Beloved husband of 62 years to LaVerne "Mary" (nee Miller) Moss. Loving father of Renee (Bill) Moster, Rhea (Stephan) Janos, Steven (Kim Berning) Moss and Michael (Nickie) Moss. Proud grandfather of Gregg, Glenn, Amy, Bryan (Katie), Sara (Matt), D.J., Daniel and Michael. Great grandfather of Eean, Bailey, Scarlett, Kali and Bryce. Dear brother of Joan White, Carol Lawson and the late Rita Payne. Truck driver for 33 years. Passed away July 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Friends will be received Thursday, July 9 from 9-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 PM at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved