Blue Ash - Robert Nickol, 99, loving husband to Barbara, dedicated father to David (Tina) Nickol and Donald (Maria Paz) Nickol and proud grandpa to Xavier and Lexi Nickol; journeyed home to be with his Savior on Sunday April 14, 2019.

Bob will be remembered as a devoted family man, a good friend, and a WWII soldier proud of his country.

Service is Saturday April 27, 10:00am, visitation 9am, Good Shepherd Chapel, 8815 E. Kemper Rd.

Donations to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
