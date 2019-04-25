|
Robert Nickol
Blue Ash - Robert Nickol, 99, loving husband to Barbara, dedicated father to David (Tina) Nickol and Donald (Maria Paz) Nickol and proud grandpa to Xavier and Lexi Nickol; journeyed home to be with his Savior on Sunday April 14, 2019.
Bob will be remembered as a devoted family man, a good friend, and a WWII soldier proud of his country.
Service is Saturday April 27, 10:00am, visitation 9am, Good Shepherd Chapel, 8815 E. Kemper Rd.
Donations to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019