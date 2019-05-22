Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
313 W 19Th St
Covington, KY 41014
(859) 491-1436
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Latonia - Oldham Sr, Robert E. 69, of Latonia, KY passed away at his home on May 19, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Survivors include his Son: Robert (Bob) Oldham Jr; Brother: Donald Oldham; Sister: Cherie Sholler and Grandchildren: Anna Lee, Adrian, and Lydia. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Don Catchen and Sons Funeral Home, 313 West 19th St. Covington, KY Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 Pm. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Erlanger KY 41018.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019
