Robert P Cushing
Sayler Park - Loving husband of June (nee Hensler) Cushing. Father of Robert, Ryan (Beth), Ron (Fran) Cushing, Connie (Chris) Carrion, Chris (Joe) Cauley; bonus son Doug (Karen) Hensler. Grandfather of 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jim (Karen) Cushing, the late Carol Sparky & Mike Cushing. Visitation Tue.. March 17, 2020 from 1 pm til the Blessing service at 3 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave., Sayler Park, 45233. Memorials to Diabetis Assoc. or through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020