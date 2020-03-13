Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Robert P. Cushing Obituary
Robert P Cushing

Sayler Park - Loving husband of June (nee Hensler) Cushing. Father of Robert, Ryan (Beth), Ron (Fran) Cushing, Connie (Chris) Carrion, Chris (Joe) Cauley; bonus son Doug (Karen) Hensler. Grandfather of 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jim (Karen) Cushing, the late Carol Sparky & Mike Cushing. Visitation Tue.. March 17, 2020 from 1 pm til the Blessing service at 3 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave., Sayler Park, 45233. Memorials to Diabetis Assoc. or through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
