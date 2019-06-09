|
Robert P. Hein
Mt. Carmel - Robert P. Hein. Beloved husband of the late Marie Hein and the late Bernadine Hein. Loving father of Donna (Bob) Amburn, Linda Tracy and Carol (Doug) Ogden. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great great grandson, two sisters-in-law Alberta Hein and Shirley Hein and many friends. U.S. Army WWII Veteran who served in the Philippines. Passed away June 6, 2019 at the age of 92. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 13 at 11 AM at St. Columban Church, 894 Oakland Rd., where friends will be received from 10 AM until time of Mass. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019