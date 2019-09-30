Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Porta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Porta

Add a Memory
Robert P. Porta Obituary
Robert P. Porta

Cincinnati - beloved husband of Joan Porta (nee Clein), loving father of Denise (Mark) Rodgers, Patrick (Sandra) Porta, Sandy Porta, Robert Porta and Tracy (Dan) Gilday, grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, brother of LaVerne Weston, Donna Ryan and the late Ronald Porta. Saturday, September 28, 2019 age 78. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Vincent DePaul Church. Memorials may be made to Children's Interstitial Lung Disease Foundation (child-foundation.org)www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now