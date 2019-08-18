Services
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
(239) 394-7573
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
Robert Paul Kuhn


1926 - 2019
Robert Paul Kuhn Obituary
Robert Paul Kuhn, age 93, of Marco Island, Florida passed away at home on Saturday August 10, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 10, 1926 to William & Katherine (Zimmerer) Kuhn, Bob was a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and a World War II Veteran. He retired as CEO and President of Reliable Castings in Cincinnati.

Bob was an active member of many clubs in both Cincinnati & Marco Island, including Carson Masonic Lodge, VFW, Kenwood Country Club, Marco Bay Yacht Club, Marco Island Yacht Club and "ROMEO's"- Retired Old Men Eating Out. An avid world traveler, Bob's other hobbies included golf, boating and fishing.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Gale (Nee Harrison); his children, Kathleen (Larry) Smiley, Robert J (Marianna) Kuhn and David (Kathleen) Kuhn; and his step-children, Christine (Bernie) Nitz, Leo Hellkamp, Marty (Diane) Hellkamp, Steve Hellkamp, Tom Hellkamp, Philip (Carol) Hellkamp, Alex (Marcia) Hellkamp and Paul (Charlotte) Hellkamp. Bob was grandfather to 4, step-grandfather to 10 and great-grandfather to 16.

Services have been held in Florida.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
