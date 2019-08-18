|
Robert Paul Kuhn, age 93, of Marco Island, Florida passed away at home on Saturday August 10, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 10, 1926 to William & Katherine (Zimmerer) Kuhn, Bob was a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and a World War II Veteran. He retired as CEO and President of Reliable Castings in Cincinnati.
Bob was an active member of many clubs in both Cincinnati & Marco Island, including Carson Masonic Lodge, VFW, Kenwood Country Club, Marco Bay Yacht Club, Marco Island Yacht Club and "ROMEO's"- Retired Old Men Eating Out. An avid world traveler, Bob's other hobbies included golf, boating and fishing.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Gale (Nee Harrison); his children, Kathleen (Larry) Smiley, Robert J (Marianna) Kuhn and David (Kathleen) Kuhn; and his step-children, Christine (Bernie) Nitz, Leo Hellkamp, Marty (Diane) Hellkamp, Steve Hellkamp, Tom Hellkamp, Philip (Carol) Hellkamp, Alex (Marcia) Hellkamp and Paul (Charlotte) Hellkamp. Bob was grandfather to 4, step-grandfather to 10 and great-grandfather to 16.
Services have been held in Florida.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019