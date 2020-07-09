Robert "Bob" Paul Norman
Erlanger - Robert "Bob" Paul Norman, 65, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Dayton, KY on October 6, 1954 to the late Robert and Margie Norman. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers, swimming and hanging out with his nieces and nephews. Bob was a fan of the Pittsburg Steelers. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his brother: Chuck Norman and sister: Eva Roberts. Bob is survived by his daughter: Megan Adams; brothers: Stanley (Frances) Norman, Tom (Tammy) Norman Sr. and Joe (Cindy) Norman; sisters: Sherry Turner and Mary Baum; 3 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 5:00 P.M. at John 3:16 Baptist Church, 407 Walnut Street, Elmwood Place, OH 45216. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com