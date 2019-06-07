|
|
Robert Paul Schwierjohann
Cincinnati - Robert Paul Schwierjohann, 54, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away in his home. He is survived by his wife Deborah Strickland Schwierjohann; son Joseph Strickland; mother Jeanette Schwierjohann; brothers Tom Schwierjohann, Mike Schwierjohann and Greg Schwierjohann; grandchildren Logan and Joseph.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. A graveside service will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019