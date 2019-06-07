Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schwierjohann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Paul Schwierjohann


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robert Paul Schwierjohann Obituary
Robert Paul Schwierjohann

Cincinnati - Robert Paul Schwierjohann, 54, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away in his home. He is survived by his wife Deborah Strickland Schwierjohann; son Joseph Strickland; mother Jeanette Schwierjohann; brothers Tom Schwierjohann, Mike Schwierjohann and Greg Schwierjohann; grandchildren Logan and Joseph.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. A graveside service will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10am.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now