Robert "Bob" Penn
Robert "Bob" Penn

Covington - Robert T. "Bob" Penn. Passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Gloria M. Penn; sons, Ronald and Robert Penn; daughters, Angela (Larry) Blackburn and Misty (Daniel) Cooper; granddaughter, Sophia Cooper; brother, Marty Penn. Visitation Wednesday, November 4th, from 10:30 am until time of service 12:30 am at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery - North in Williamstown.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
