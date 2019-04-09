Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Powers

Obituary Condolences

Robert "Bob" Powers Obituary
Robert "Bob" Powers

Park Hills - Robert "Bob" Powers, 76, of Park Hills, Kentucky peacefully passed away in his home on April 6, 2019 with the love of his life, Elizabeth, by his side. He was born on December 13,1942 to the late Richard and Mary Agnus Powers. On August 11, 1970 Bob married Elizabeth Watkins and she survives. Bob loved hunting, fishing watching birds and making deer jerky. He was a handyman who could fix anything. Bob's world was centered around his wife, and they raised 8 amazing children together. He also loved spending time with his grandkids and having his best bud Lou Lou on his lap. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers Gus, William, Louie and his sisters Rosemary, Shirley and Sister Mary Anthony.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Elizabeth Powers; his children Robert (Belinda) Powers Jr., Michele (Gary) Bolton, Wayne (Kelly) Powers, Steve Farmer, Cindy (Mike) Ernst, Daniel (Stacey) Burton, Mark (Sandy) Powers, Tabatha (Aaron) Steinhaus; grandchildren Gary, Jr., Cara, Sarah, Adrian, Carrie, Josh, Kylea, Kendyll, Katy, Lauren, Hannah, Zach, Andrea, Jessie, Logan, Drew, Savannah, Cali, LouLou, Nate; 6 great grandchildren; brothers Rich Powers and Jimmie Powers; sisters Cookie Glore and Audrey Phillips; as well as his nephew John Powers.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bob's memory to People Working Cooperatively, 4612 Paddock Road Cincinnati, OH 45229

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, April, 11, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now