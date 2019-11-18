Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Robert R. "Bob" Miller

Robert R. "Bob" Miller

Burlington - Robert R. "Bob" Miller, 84, of Burlington passed away Saturday evening at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Florence. Born January 22, 1935 to the late Robert W. and Cora Ridgeway Miller, Bob retired from Western-Southern Life Insurance Co. as an Executive Vice-President after nearly 35 years of service. During his years at Western-Southern Bob managed several departments. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received his B.A. from the University of Cincinnati, was a member of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church and a longtime volunteer for the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Rita F. "Toby" Bingham Miller; brother, William W. (Loretta) Miller; a host of nieces and nephews; a cousin; and many many friends. Memorial services are being planned for the spring of 2020 and will be announced at a later date. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the favorite charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019
