Robert RaleighMason - Robert Raleigh, born May 2, 1941 in Kentucky, passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 28, 2020. The family of Robert will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Service to take place following at 1:00 PM. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com