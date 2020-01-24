|
Robert "Bob" Ray Gibson
85 of Independence, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was a Life Member of the Independence Christian Church, serving as an Elder. He lived out his faith in Christ through service to others and his church. Bob was a 32nd Degree Mason and former Chaplain at the Bradford Masonic Lodge in Independence. He was an avid gardener and lover of Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg Cars, restoring his father's 1933 Auburn 8-101A to its original condition, which won him many awards. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years Thelma (nee: Olds) Gibson; children Brenda (Henry) Harrison of Crestwood, KY and Rob (Margie) Gibson of Williston, VT; close friends the Telesz family; many cherished extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Katie Gibson; son Michael Gibson; brother Billy Gibson and sister Jean Brunst. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of Masonic Service at 10:45 A.M. immediately followed by Christian Service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Memorials suggested to the Independence Christian Church Endowment Fund, PO Box 8, Independence, KY 41051.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020