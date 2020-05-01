Robert Reece
Pickerington - Robert W. Reece, 78, of Pickerington passed away on April 29, 2020 in Newark, OH. He was born on January 21, 1942 in Saginaw, Michigan to William and Barbara (Murphy) Reece. He is survived by his 3 sons, William Clayton (Mary Beth), Gregory Scott and Mark Andrews Reece; 3 grandchildren, Taylor David, Morgan Marie and Adam Gregory Reece; and brother, David Reece. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Reece. The family will have a private memorial service. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
