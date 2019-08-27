Resources
Robert Ridley Cardell Ph.D. Jr.

Robert Ridley Cardell Ph.D. Jr. Obituary
Robert Ridley Cardell, Jr., Ph.D.

Cincinnati - (1931-2019)

On August 19, 2019, Robert "Bob" Ridley Cardell, Jr., Ph.D. passed away after a short illness. Loved and respected by many, Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Emma Lou Smith Cardell; three sons, Robert III (Va.), David (Ohio), and Greg (Ohio); six grandchildren, Brian (Okla.), Robert IV (Italy), Emily (Okla.), Elizabeth (S.C.), Sarah (Ohio), Rose (Ohio); two great grandchildren Cooper (Okla.) and Rory (Okla.).

Bob was the former Chairman of the Department of Cell Biology, Neurobiology and Anatomy at the University of Cincinnati. An esteemed academician and research scientist, Bob rose to the top of his profession. He began conducting research at the Henry Ford Hospital before expanding his career to include teaching at Harvard University, the University of Virginia and the University of Cincinnati. Over the years, he served on numerous professional boards and organizations but took the most pride in spending time with his family. Known to his family as 'Papa,' Bob would do anything for his children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cardell Fellows at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine care of The University of Cincinnati Foundation. Bob donated his body to the University of Cincinnati Body Donation Program. A celebration of life will be private and at the convenience of his family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
