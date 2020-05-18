Robert Rolfes Sr.
Pierce Twp. - Robert J. Rolfes Sr. passed away May 15, 2020 at The Anderson Nursing Center at the age of 89. He was born in Cincinnati to the late Ruth and Fred Rolfes. Bob was the loving husband of the late Dolores Rolfes (nee Tenoever), beloved father of Robert J. Rolfes Jr. MD (Jane), Richard J. Rolfes MD (Mary Beth), Joseph E. Rolfes, Gregory J. Rolfes, Jerome F. Rolfes (Michelle), Jeanne Kroeger (Daniel), Barbara Rose (Michael) and the late Rose Marie Herring (Grant), cherished grandfather of 26 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, dear brother of Joan A. Bacon, Claire A. Piening, Mary R. Palmer and the late Sister Mary Frederick OFM and Fred E. Rolfes. Bob was a grand knight of Msgr. Gerdes Knights of Columbus Council # 3123 as well as a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was also an avid private pilot since the age of 16. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter: fssp.com/support.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020.