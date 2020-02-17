|
Robert Roll
Lawrenceburg, IN - Robert Roll, age 80, passed away February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara, cherished father of Jeff Roll, and Teri (Tao) Nguyen, treasured grandfather of LeAnna, Chelsea, Justin, Nickolas, Kati and Jackson Roll, Joshua and Sara Nguyen. Brother of Carl (Nancy) Roll. Visitation is Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 9am until 11am at Siefke Funeral Home, 3671 Warsaw Ave (45205), immediately followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Church. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020