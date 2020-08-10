1/
Robert Rose
Erlanger - Robert L. Rose, 99, of Ludlow, passed away on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Villaspring of Erlanger. Bob worked for many years at Cincinnati Bell. He served our country as a sergeant in the Army Air Core. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth. Survivors include his sons, Trent and Reynold "Rigg" Rose; daughter, Dashiel Augur and many grandchildren and great granchildren. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Highland Cemetery. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
