Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rudisell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rudisell


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert Rudisell Obituary
Robert Rudisell

West Harrison - Robert G. "Rudy" Rudisell, age 78, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on March 22, 1941. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Enderle (nee Oser); father, Melvin Enderle; son, Robert M. Rudisell; brother, Kenneth Rudisell; sister, Geraldine Walters. Robert is survived by his beloved children, Sheri (Dan) Gordon, Robert "Bobby" Rudisell; granddaughters, Kathryn, Emma and Sarah Gordon; siblings, James (Karen) Rudisell, John (Sheila) Dittly, Beverly (Robert) Cox; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends. Robert served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Kroger. Funeral Ceremony will be at 11 am Monday, December 23, 2019 with a visitation from 10- 11 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 7830 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -