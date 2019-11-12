|
Robert "Bob" Ruff
Cincinnati - Robert "Bob" Ruff of Cincinnati passed November 4, 2019. Beloved father of Michael (Connie) Ruff. Dear grandfather of Evan and Alex Ruff. Loving uncle to a niece Mindy Mason. Also survived by the children of the late Kay Burton, his long term companion; Linda, Brenda, Rick and Jeff. Visitation will be Thursday November 14 from 4 pm to 6 PM at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave. 45230. Memorial contributions to ALS Foundation at alsa.org. Guest book at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019