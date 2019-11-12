Services
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-3737
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Ruff

Add a Memory
Robert "Bob" Ruff Obituary
Robert "Bob" Ruff

Cincinnati - Robert "Bob" Ruff of Cincinnati passed November 4, 2019. Beloved father of Michael (Connie) Ruff. Dear grandfather of Evan and Alex Ruff. Loving uncle to a niece Mindy Mason. Also survived by the children of the late Kay Burton, his long term companion; Linda, Brenda, Rick and Jeff. Visitation will be Thursday November 14 from 4 pm to 6 PM at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave. 45230. Memorial contributions to ALS Foundation at alsa.org. Guest book at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -