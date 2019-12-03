Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
461 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
461 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
461 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Waite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Waite

Add a Memory
Robert S. Waite Obituary
Robert S. Waite

Ludlow - Robert S. Waite, 92, a lifelong resident of Ludlow passed away Monday. Robert was a retired dock loader for Railway Express, a train enthusiast and a U.S. Army veteran of WW II. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. and Mae (Graham) Waite and a great grandchild, Gabriel Estep. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary M. (Botts) Waite; daughter, Sherry (Randall) Abner of Ludlow; brothers, Dale (Dottie) Waite of Lakeside Park and Buddy (the late Mary) Waite of Burlington; granddaughters, Melissa (Benjamin) Heath of Celina, OH., Jessica (Jonathan) Estep of Covington and Vanessa Abner of Savannah, GA and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm Friday, December 6th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW. Funeral services to immediately follow at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorial contributions are suggestged to: Villaspring Health & Rehabilitation, 630 Viox Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -