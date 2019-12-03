|
Robert S. Waite
Ludlow - Robert S. Waite, 92, a lifelong resident of Ludlow passed away Monday. Robert was a retired dock loader for Railway Express, a train enthusiast and a U.S. Army veteran of WW II. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. and Mae (Graham) Waite and a great grandchild, Gabriel Estep. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary M. (Botts) Waite; daughter, Sherry (Randall) Abner of Ludlow; brothers, Dale (Dottie) Waite of Lakeside Park and Buddy (the late Mary) Waite of Burlington; granddaughters, Melissa (Benjamin) Heath of Celina, OH., Jessica (Jonathan) Estep of Covington and Vanessa Abner of Savannah, GA and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation 12:00 Noon to 2:00 pm Friday, December 6th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW. Funeral services to immediately follow at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorial contributions are suggestged to: Villaspring Health & Rehabilitation, 630 Viox Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019