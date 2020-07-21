1/
Robert Schatz
1928 - 2020
Robert Schatz

Cincinnati - Schatz, Robert "Bob" D. age 91 of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 5, 1928 to Herman & Patricia Schatz. He was a 50+ year member of Western Hills Cheviot Lodge F&AM 140, he was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati and a dedicated member of Syrian Shrine for 47 years, serving as Syrian Shrine Recorder and in 2006 was the Potentate of Syrian Shrine. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Tom Schatz. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Dee Schatz; his two daughters, Susan Martini and Robin (Bobby) Fristoe; his grandchildren, Buddy (Ali) Fristoe, Brandi (Kevin) Vicario, and Bryan "Hoagy" (Molly) Fristoe; his three great grandchildren, Ava, Blake, & Clair; his sister-in-law, Jackie Schatz; his two nieces, Debbie (Jamie) Bettis, and Kim (Joe) Lamping; and several great nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. In loving memory of Bob, donations may be directed to, Syrian Shrine Transportation Fund or the Syrian Shrine Benevolent Fund, 9730 Reading Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. A Celebration of life for Bob will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Syrian Shrine 9730 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Syrian Shrine
