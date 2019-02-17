Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
Robert Schilling Sr.


1940 - 2019
Robert Schilling Sr. Obituary
Robert Schilling Sr.

West Chester - Robert W. Schilling Sr. Beloved husband for 58 years to Bonnie M. Schilling (Hollmann). Loving father of Rob W. (Ruth) Schilling Jr. and Sherry A. (Mark) Opp. Grandfather of Jackie (Jared) Gross and Ashley Schilling. Great-grandfather of Amelia Gross, Lucus Gross, Pheonix Schilling, and Atlas McNabb. Also survived by his extended family, Rob, Sue, and Brittany Mullen and the late Ryan Mullen. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Marcella Schilling and his brother Kenneth Schilling. Robert was a volunteer at West Chester Fire Department and was retired from Proctor and Gamble. He also coached PYO Baseball and SAY Soccer. Passed away February 15, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Wednesday, February 20, from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040 on Thursday at 10 a.m. Memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
