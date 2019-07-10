Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Cincinnati - Robert A. Schmidlin, Beloved Husband of the late Nancy Schmidlin, Loving mother of Linda (Paul) Wiley, William Schmidlin, Robert (Victoria) Schmidlin, Devoted Grandfather of Susan, Carla, Julie, Derek and Noah. Great Grandfather of London, Sarah and Lisa. Died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 age 96. Robert was past president, secretary and life member of the Greater Cincinnati Bowling Association. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Thursday, July 11 at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. 3700 Glenmore Ave 45211. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery July 13 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Mended Hearts at www.mendedhearts.org. Condolences may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019
