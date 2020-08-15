Robert (Bob) Scholl



Cincinnati - 1/19/1942-8/13/2020 Bob slipped away peacefully to the soothing sounds of a heavenly trio following a determined struggle to regain his health. He longed to birdwatch at Fernald and Miami Whitewater Parks, experience Cincinnati symphonies and commune with dear MWW and Cincinnati Ski Club friends. Bob is survived by honorary family and his beloved "lady friend" of 25 years, Cynthia M. Mason. A memorial service will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, at 11:00 AM on August 26 followed by a graveside service. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, WGUC, Public Television or Sisters of Charity.









