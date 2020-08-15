1/1
Robert (Bob) Scholl
1942 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Scholl

Cincinnati - 1/19/1942-8/13/2020 Bob slipped away peacefully to the soothing sounds of a heavenly trio following a determined struggle to regain his health. He longed to birdwatch at Fernald and Miami Whitewater Parks, experience Cincinnati symphonies and commune with dear MWW and Cincinnati Ski Club friends. Bob is survived by honorary family and his beloved "lady friend" of 25 years, Cynthia M. Mason. A memorial service will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, at 11:00 AM on August 26 followed by a graveside service. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, WGUC, Public Television or Sisters of Charity.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
AUG
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
