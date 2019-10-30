Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Seifert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Seifert

Add a Memory
Robert (Bob) Seifert Obituary
Robert (Bob) Seifert

Highland Heights - Robert (Bob) Charles Seifert, 68, of Highland Heights, passed away on October 29, 2019 at his home in Highland Heights, KY. Bob was a retired employee with the Krogers Liquor Store in Ft. Mitchell for over 30 years. Bob worked part time at the Cincinnati Art Museum for 30 years, he volunteered at the Newport Public Library and he belonged to the Ft. Thomas Library Book Club. Bob is survived by his brothers, Don (Mary) Seifert, John A. (Linda) Seifert, and Alan (Teresa) Seifert, his sisters, Anna Marie (Ron) Smith, and Blanche Sampson, his dear friend, Joyce Knoebber, many nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be held 5:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue Suite 301 Nashville, TN 37203, Bluegrass Care Navigators 7388 Turfway Rd. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -