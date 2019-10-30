|
Robert (Bob) Seifert
Highland Heights - Robert (Bob) Charles Seifert, 68, of Highland Heights, passed away on October 29, 2019 at his home in Highland Heights, KY. Bob was a retired employee with the Krogers Liquor Store in Ft. Mitchell for over 30 years. Bob worked part time at the Cincinnati Art Museum for 30 years, he volunteered at the Newport Public Library and he belonged to the Ft. Thomas Library Book Club. Bob is survived by his brothers, Don (Mary) Seifert, John A. (Linda) Seifert, and Alan (Teresa) Seifert, his sisters, Anna Marie (Ron) Smith, and Blanche Sampson, his dear friend, Joyce Knoebber, many nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be held 5:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue Suite 301 Nashville, TN 37203, Bluegrass Care Navigators 7388 Turfway Rd. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019