Fort Thomas - Robert "Bob" Davies Smith, 94 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on November 11, 2020 at Highlandspring Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY. He was born September 8, 1926 in Cincinnati, OH to Arthur Smith and Allie Henson Smith. Bob was a Supervisor with Hilton & Davis Chemical Co. Member of the First Christian Church of Fort Thomas. He was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Margie (nee Kattenhorn) Smith, Brothers, Arthur L and Paul E Smith, sister Betty Kendall. Bob is survived by his Sister, Mary Price, Brother In Laws, Roger and Carl Kattenhorn, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews. Visitation 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Stephen Cemetery Chapel, Fort Thomas followed by the service at 1:30 pm with Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Fort Thomas, 1031 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral caring for Bob and his family.