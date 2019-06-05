Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
1930 - 2019
Robert Stanley White Obituary
Robert Stanley White

Florence - Robert Stanley White, 89, of Florence, Kentucky, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was the son of the late George Grover and Mary Ellen (McCrae) White. Robert served in the United States Navy and was retired from Heekin Can Company. He was a dedicated family man who was kind, loving and loyal.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife Katherine Newcomb White in 2004 and his daughter Donna Lynn Christy.

Robert is survived by his loving daughters Deborah (Timothy) Landers and Reverend Linda (John) Middelberg; grandchildren Ashley Middelberg (David) Brown and Leah MiIddelberg (Brian) Jasper; son in law John Christy, husband of the late Donna Christy; great grandchildren Andrew and Anna Brown and Owen Robert and Eli Jasper; as well as his beloved pets Lady and Nate.

Memorial contributions can be made in Robert's memory to any Animal Shelter or Human Society.

A Memorial Gathering will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5pm until time of service at 6pm. Burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 5 to June 6, 2019
