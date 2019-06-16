|
|
Robert Stein
Alexandria - Robert (Bob) E. Stein, 97, currently of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Highlandspring Health Care Center, Fort Thomas, KY. 'Bobo' (as he was known to friends) was a lifelong resident of Campbell County, KY. He was born and raised in the city of Newport, and later resided 58+ years in the city of Southgate. Robert had two jobs in his life: The U.S. military and Waltz Business Solutions, currently of Crestview Hills, KY. He began his career with "Waltz" in Cincinnati, OH in 1939 as a delivery boy at age 17. He worked there until he entered the military in December 1942 at age 20. In July 1946, he regained his employment with Waltz as a typewriter repairman and remained an employee of the company until his passing, achieving a Waltz employment record total of 76 years! Robert was a veteran of World War II and served in the 839th Bomb Squadron of the Army Air Corps where he was trained as a Teletype Mechanic. He traveled to many U.S. foreign bases including England, Cuba, and South America supporting the troops with communication and administrative duties. Robert also was a long time member of St. Therese Church, John R. Little Post 3186 VFW and the Belle Acres Sportsman Club in Southgate, KY. He was an avid golfer, prior bowler and loved horse racing. He was a fan of all sports, especially of the Cincinnati Reds and UK Basketball. Besides spending time with his family and friends, his favorite pastime in his senior years was visiting the "boats" and later Belterra Park to spend a few hours and dollars. Robert was born February 10, 1922 in Newport, KY to the late Charles F. and Catherine (nee: Sullivan) Stein. He was preceded in death by his Spouse, Betty Mae (nee: Worthington) Stein; Step Daughter, Betty Jean Ziegler; Brothers: Charles M., Roy and Lawrence; Sisters: Gertrude Ginter, Helen Stein, Edna Stein, Loretta Gampfer, Dorothy Bredenburg and Rita Weber. Robert is survived by his Son, Ed (Sylvia) Stein; Daughters: Roberta Hartke and Kimberly (Larry) Turner; Brother, Donald Stein; Sisters: Norma Wagner and Ruth Lother; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren plus many, many friends and business associates. Visitation will be 9:30 am to 11:30 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the St. Therese Church, Southgate, Kentucky, with Rev. Clarence J. Heitzman, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky immediately following Mass. Memorials are suggested to the St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41071.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019