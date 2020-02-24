|
|
Robert "Butch"
Stockelman
Robert "Butch", beloved husband of the late Joyce (Wagoner) Stockelman; survived by his son, Andy (Mel) Wahl and granddaughter, Abby Wahl, along with siblings, Donna (Ken) Harmeyer, Susan (late Robert) Hyle, Gerald Stockelman, Timothy (Kim) Stockelman and the late Ronald (Antoinette) Stockelman. Passed Feb. 22, 2020, Age 71. Visitation Wednesday from 5:00-8:00pm at Dalbert & Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., Westwood. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00am at St. Teresa of Avila Church. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. Donations may be made to The . www.dwifuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020