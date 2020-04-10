|
Robert Struewing
Villa Hills - Robert R. "Bobby" Struewing. Passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Bobby is survived by brothers John Struewing and Michael (Kim) Struewing; sisters Donna (Robert) Coakley, Sharon (Bob) Wiseman and Lora (Sean) Armstrong; nephews Steven (Stephanie) Coakley and Brandon (April) Wiseman; nieces Amanda (Mike) Crawford and Amber (Josh) Ferguson. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Services are private. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Bill and Betsy Scheben Care Center 31 Spiril Dr. Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020