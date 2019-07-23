Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
For more information about
Robert Habig
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 North Bend Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 North Bend Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Habig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. "Bob" Habig


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert T. "Bob" Habig Obituary
Robert T. "Bob" Habig

Cincinnati - Robert T. "Bob" Habig. Beloved husband of Bernadine "Bernie" Habig (nee Moscoe) of 63 years. Loving father of Rhonda (Richard) Klug and the late Nancy Habig. Cherished grandfather of Brandon (Lindsay) Klug, JoAnna (Kenny) Winsted, and Kyle, Kaylee, and Bradley Klug. Treasured great-grandfather of Ashleigh and Peyton Klug, and Liam, Lucas, and Lucy Winsted. Preceded in death by his 5 siblings. Passed away Friday, July 19th, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation Thur. July 25th from 10:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM both at St. Ignatius Loyola Church (5222 North Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247). www.MRFH.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now