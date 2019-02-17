|
Robert T. McCurley
Mason - Robert "Bob" Terrence (Terry) McCurley, born April 13, 1943, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Loving husband of Pamela McCurley, cherished father of Ryan A. (Teresa) McCurley, Dr. Holly R. McCurley (Geoff) Martin, and Randy M. McCurley, beloved son of the late Robert and Alice McCurley, dear brother of Richard (Dick) McCurley, Peggy McCurley Hayes, Michael McCurley. Grandfather of Casie and Kristen McCurley (Ryan & Teresa), Sylena, Chelsea, Isaiah and Benjamin Martin (Holly and Geoff), Gavin Robert McCurley (Randy & Cindy Diehm), Great Grandfather of Lane M. McCurley (Casie McCurley) also survived by Aunt Betty Gorrell. Bob (Terry) enjoyed his basketball officiating (38 years), playing softball, basketball, golf, vacationing and spending time with family and friends. Retired General Electric Employee of 30 years. The family of Bob (Terry) will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM with the funeral service to follow Wednesday, February 20, 2019 beginning at Noon. Bob (Terry) will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery located at 171 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019