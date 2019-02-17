Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McCurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. McCurley


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robert T. McCurley Obituary
Robert T. McCurley

Mason - Robert "Bob" Terrence (Terry) McCurley, born April 13, 1943, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Loving husband of Pamela McCurley, cherished father of Ryan A. (Teresa) McCurley, Dr. Holly R. McCurley (Geoff) Martin, and Randy M. McCurley, beloved son of the late Robert and Alice McCurley, dear brother of Richard (Dick) McCurley, Peggy McCurley Hayes, Michael McCurley. Grandfather of Casie and Kristen McCurley (Ryan & Teresa), Sylena, Chelsea, Isaiah and Benjamin Martin (Holly and Geoff), Gavin Robert McCurley (Randy & Cindy Diehm), Great Grandfather of Lane M. McCurley (Casie McCurley) also survived by Aunt Betty Gorrell. Bob (Terry) enjoyed his basketball officiating (38 years), playing softball, basketball, golf, vacationing and spending time with family and friends. Retired General Electric Employee of 30 years. The family of Bob (Terry) will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM with the funeral service to follow Wednesday, February 20, 2019 beginning at Noon. Bob (Terry) will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery located at 171 Mason Montgomery Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.