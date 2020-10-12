1/1
Robert Thomas "Bob" Geise
Robert "Bob" Thomas Geise

Edgewood - Robert "Bob" Thomas Geise, age 60, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Florence Park Care Center. He was a former manager at the IRS. He was preceded in death by his parents John Thomas Sr. and Mary Jane Geise and one grandchild Liam. He is survived by his son Dominic (Tasha) Geise; his daughter Marlena (Danielle) Geise; his brother Tom Geise; two sisters Terri (Casey) Cooper and Janine Geise (Ryan Hardesty); one uncle Jim Deters; three aunts Dorothy Deters, Jeanette Geise and Janice Geise; three grandchildren Audrina, Raya and Landon and many nieces and nephews. Visitation from 6 - 7 pm Friday, October 16, 2020, 7pm Memorial Mass all at St. Pius X Church, Edgewood. Entombment at St. Marys Mausoleum, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials to PKD Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com. Face masks and social distancing.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
OCT
16
Memorial Mass
07:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
