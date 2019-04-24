Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Thomas Wooten


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Robert Thomas Wooten Obituary
Robert Thomas Wooten

Cincinnati - Robert Thomas Wooten, age 88, originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, resided in Ocala, FL and Louisville, KY. Received his angel wings April 14, 2019. Robert was born to the late Leona (Brinkman) and Thomas Wooten on Oct. 28,1930. After the passing of his loving wife of over 50 years from leukemia Eileen (Diehl), he is survived by his loving partner of 14 years Elizabeth Jernigan. Devoted Father of Gary (Pam) Wooten, and Daughter Pam (Randy) Williams. Loving Grandfather to Nicholas (Kim) Williams, Nicole (Chris) Cullman and Katie Wooten. Wonderful Great Grandfather to Carson and Haylee Cullman and Brooke Williams. Robert was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. Army veteran of the Korean War. Retired from General Electric. He was an active member of the Masonic Temple. Volunteered many years for the . Robert had a love of playing cards, golfing, fishing and boating. His biggest passion was traveling and seeing the beauty of the world every chance he could. In lieu of flowers send donations to the , 3206,110 Conn Terrace Lexington, Kentucky 40508 A visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now