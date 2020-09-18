Robert Thompson
Hamilton - Robert Joseph Thompson, age 59, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 20, 1961 to Billie Joe and Lorraine Margaret Thompson (nee Woltering). Robert loved playing darts, his faithful companion, Atlas, and going fishing with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Robert is survived by his children, Amanda (Steven) Greene, Rebecca Thompson, Mitzi Thompson, David Machan and, Vicki (Dustin) Hensley; multiple grandchildren; siblings, Sandy (Mark) Ford, Terry (Pauline) Thompson, and Patrick (Karla) Thompson, and a host of other family members and friends. In loving memory of Robert, contributions may be made to American Heart Association
. A graveside service will be 11:00am Monday, September 28, 2020 at Bridgetown Cemetery, 4337 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. For more, please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com